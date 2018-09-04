'Devastating', Tweets Derek O'Brien On Kolkata Bridge Collapse

A section of Majerhat Bridge in posh south Kolkata came crashing down this afternoon.

A bridge in one of Kolkata's busiest parts crashed today, leaving many people and cars trapped. A whole section of the Majerhat bridge collapsed. While the damage is yet to be assessed, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered an investigation.



Derek Obrien, a parliamentarian of the ruling Trinamool Congress, tweeted that it was "devastating" and "difficult to gauge the enormity of the tragedy".

Watching scenes of Majerhat bridge #Kolkata collapse . Devastating. Rescue teams, disaster management teams, Police CP,fire fighters already reach spot. Locals join. Rescue operations on.Prayers for those affected. Difficult to gauge enormity of tragedy as yet looking at visuals — Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) September 4, 2018

Cranes already put into action. Fire fighters using ladders already being used. Disaster management teams at work #KolkataBridgeCollapse — Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) September 4, 2018

This is the second such bridge collapse in two years. On 31 March 2016, a 150 m steel span of the under-construction Vivekananda flyover collapsed, killing 27 people and leaving more than 80 injured.