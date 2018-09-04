Majerhat Bridge Collapses In Kolkata, Many Feared Trapped: LIVE Updates

Majerhat bridge has collapsed in West Bengal's capital Kolkata. Many are feared to have been trapped under the Majerhat bridge. A large crowd gathered at the spot near to where the bridge collapsed. Commuters travelling on cars and bikes are feared to have been trapped. Rescue operations are said to be underway. A segment of the bridge suddenly collapsed, according to early reports. Reports also say around six are said to have been injured.
Here are the LIVE updates from the bridge collapse in south Kolkata:
Traffic update:-- DCP Traffic Kolkata (@KPTrafficDept) September 4, 2018
DH Road towards Majherhat Bridge is closed to traffic from NR Avenue. Necessary diversions are on.
Our team is focused on relief and rescue work. Our priority is relief and rescue. Rest of the investigation will be done later: Mamata Banerjee (now on an official visit to Darjeeling)- AITC (@AITCofficial) September 4, 2018
We are very worried. We are receiving information from the rescue team on ground. We want to go back as soon as possible. There are no flights in the evening, we are unable to do so: Mamata Banerjee (now on an official visit to Darjeeling)- AITC (@AITCofficial) September 4, 2018
The bridge collapsed in Alipore area also crushing some vehicles, they said.
Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue, according to PTI.
Watching scenes of Majerhat bridge #Kolkata collapse . Devastating. Rescue teams, disaster management teams, Police CP,fire fighters already reach spot. Locals join. Rescue operations on.Prayers for those affected. Difficult to gauge enormity of tragedy as yet looking at visuals- Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) September 4, 2018
Six people are believed to be injured
The bridge, which is among the busiest in the city, collapsed over rail tracks in the Alipore area. Rescue operations are on.
The area is surrounded by half-constructed buildings, scaffolding and pillars.
