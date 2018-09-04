Majerhat Bridge Collapses In Kolkata, Many Feared Trapped: LIVE Updates

Majerhat Bridge Collapse, South Kolkata: Commuters travelling on cars and bikes have been feared to be trapped. Rescue operations are said to be underway. A segment of the bridge suddenly collapsed, according to early reports.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 04, 2018 17:50 IST
Majerhat Bridge Collapse: Many vehicles have been stuck after a bridge collapsed in Kolkata

Kolkata: 

Majerhat bridge has collapsed in West Bengal's capital Kolkata. Many are feared to have been trapped under the Majerhat bridge. A large crowd gathered at the spot near to where the bridge collapsed. Commuters travelling on cars and bikes are feared to have been trapped. Rescue operations are said to be underway. A segment of the bridge suddenly collapsed, according to early reports. Reports also say around six are said to have been injured.

Here are the LIVE updates from the bridge collapse in south Kolkata:

 


Sep 04, 2018
17:50 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee says priority now "is relief and rescue"

Sep 04, 2018
17:43 (IST)
Sep 04, 2018
17:42 (IST)
Sep 04, 2018
17:39 (IST)
Sep 04, 2018
17:39 (IST)
Sep 04, 2018
17:38 (IST)
Traffic Update from DCP Traffic Kolkata over Majerhat Bridge Collapse in south Kolkata

Sep 04, 2018
17:35 (IST)
Army has not been called in, however an army field hospital detachent has been sent: Indian Army

Army has not been called in but since the area is very close, Army field hospital detachment has been sent: Indian Army on part of Majerhat bridge collapses in south Kolkata, according to news agency ANI
Sep 04, 2018
17:34 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee comments on the Majerhat bridge collapse in south Kolkata

Sep 04, 2018
17:33 (IST)

Sep 04, 2018
17:32 (IST)




Sep 04, 2018
17:29 (IST)
A portion of the arterial Majerhat bridge in the southern part of the metropolis collapsed Tuesday and some casualties are feared, police said, according to a PTI report.

The bridge collapsed in Alipore area also crushing some vehicles, they said.

Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue, according to PTI.
Sep 04, 2018
17:28 (IST)
Sep 04, 2018
17:23 (IST)
Derek O'Brien tweets on Majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata

Sep 04, 2018
17:22 (IST)
Sep 04, 2018
17:22 (IST)
A bridge collapsed in Majerhat in south Kolkata and a large section of it crashed, leaving many cars trapped. The flyover collapsed in the middle, according to witnesses.
Six people are believed to be injured and many are feared trapped.

The bridge, which is among the busiest in the city, collapsed over rail tracks in the Alipore area. Rescue operations are on.

The area is surrounded by half-constructed buildings, scaffolding and pillars.
Sep 04, 2018
17:21 (IST)
Bridge Collapses In South Kolkata's Majerhat, Many Feared Trapped
A bridge collapsed in Majerhat in south Kolkata and a large section crashed, leaving many cars trapped.
