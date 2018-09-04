Majerhat Bridge Collapses In Kolkata, Many Feared Trapped: LIVE Updates

Majerhat Bridge Collapse: Many vehicles have been stuck after a bridge collapsed in Kolkata

Majerhat bridge has collapsed in West Bengal's capital Kolkata. Many are feared to have been trapped under the Majerhat bridge. A large crowd gathered at the spot near to where the bridge collapsed. Commuters travelling on cars and bikes are feared to have been trapped. Rescue operations are said to be underway. A segment of the bridge suddenly collapsed, according to early reports. Reports also say around six are said to have been injured.

Here are the LIVE updates from the bridge collapse in south Kolkata: