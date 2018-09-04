Second Bridge Collapse In 3 Years In Kolkata, One Dead: 10 Points

A section of Majerhat bridge collapsed in south Kolkata earlier in the evening (PTI)

Kolkata: A section of a bridge in south Kolkata's posh Alipore area crashed down in the middle of afternoon today, killing at least one person and raising fears of others being trapped under the rubble. The army and locals, who rushed to the rescue, have managed to save 24 lives, sources said. The collapse sent shockwaves through the city, where 26 people died two years ago in a similar tragedy. While the BJP blamed the Chief Minister and her government, Mamata Banerjee, who is on a visit to Darjeeling said rescue, not fixing responsibility, is the need of the hour.