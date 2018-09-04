Bridge Collapses In South Kolkata, Many Feared Trapped

Bridge Collapsed in Kolkata: The Majerhat bridge is among the busiest in Kolkata.

A section of a bridge in posh south Kolkata came crashing down this afternoon, triggering shock and panic across the city. Many people are feared trapped underneath, some still in their vehicles. Six people are believed to be injured. Locals who rushed to the spot said one man died while they were trying to rescue him.

The army, which has its base in the nearby Fort William, has already sent its personnel for rescue work in the area.

Derek O'Brien, lawmaker of the state's ruling Congress tweeted: "Cranes already put into action. Fire fighters using ladders already being used. Disaster management teams at work."

The bridge stood over some rail tracks in Alipur, one of the very old areas of the city. The area is surrounded by half-constructed buildings, scaffolding and pillars.

Eyewitnesses said around 4.45 pm, a huge segment of the bridge came crashing down. Pictures from the area showed the collapsed section resting on the road, at least nine vehicles, including a mini bus, and several two-wheelers still on it.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a visit to Darjeeling, said the priority now "is relief and rescue... The rest of the investigation will be done later".

Kolkata Bridge Collapse: A huge segment of the Majerhat bridge came crashing down at around 4.45 pm, according to eyewitnesses. "We want to go back as soon as possible. There are no flights in the evening, we are unable to do so," the Chief Minister added.

In March 2016, a section of an under-construction flyover had collapsed in central Kolkata's busy Burrabazar area.

After days of rescue efforts by special teams, 26 people were found dead, buried under tons of concrete. Nearly 90 people, with various levels of injury, were rescued from under the rubble. Eight engineers were arrested in the case.