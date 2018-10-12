New Road Opens Up Near Kolkata Bridge Which Collapsed Last Month

A portion of the Majerhat Bridge in Kolkata collapsed on September 4, killing 3 and injuring 19. (File)

An alternative road parallel to a bridge that collapsed over a month ago in south Kolkata was thrown open to the public today.

A portion of the Majerhat Bridge in south Kolkata collapsed on September 4, killing three and injuring 19.

The new road along with two bailey bridges over the Chetla canal and railway level crossing were constructed within 20 days in close coordination between the Public Works Department (PWD) and Eastern Railway.

According to senior PWD officials, initially one-way movement of small and medium vehicles will be allowed on the road. The city police will take a call regarding both-way vehicular movements after the Durga Puja festivities.

"The bridge, along with the level-crossing, is connecting the southward extension of Alipore Avenue with Block G in New Alipore," an official said.

Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said though the bridge collapse was an unfortunate incident, the Bengal government had shown that they can make the impossible possible.

Eastern Railway officials said train services on the Sealdah-Budge Budge line will be restricted to keep the level-crossing gate between New Alipore and Majerhat station operational.

"To ensure smooth road and rail movement, six pairs of EMU locals on the Sealdah-Budge Budge section will remain suspended from Saturday until further notice. Rest of the 52 locals (trains) will continue to ply with slight changes in schedule."