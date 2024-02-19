Mahua Moitra Gets A Week's Time To Appear Before Probe Agency

Mahua Moitra has denied any wrongdoing. (Representational)

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Trinamool Congress leader and expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in a FEMA contravention case after she did not depose on Monday, sources said.

The 49-year-old politician has been given a week's time to appear after she sent a communication to the agency expressing her inability to depose, they said.

A response from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician was not available immediately.

The ED wants to question Moitra and record her statement under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) once she deposes.

Transactions linked to a non-resident external (NRE) account are under the scanner of the agency in the case apart from a few other foreign remittances and transfer of funds, the sources said.

Ms Moitra is being probed by the CBI too which is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra on the reference from the Lokpal.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Ms Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha that were critical of the Narendra Modi government at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

He had also accused Ms Moitra of compromising the national security for monetary gains.

Ms Moitra has denied any wrongdoing.

