Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images And Messages For October 2

People celebrate the life and contributions of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. (File)

India will mark the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, this year. Fondly remembered by people across the world as “Mahatma” or “Bapu”, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born in Porbandar, Gujarat. Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday. People celebrate the life and contributions of the great leader on October 2. The day is also celebrated as “International Day of Non-Violence” every year to honour Mahatma Gandhi's path of ahimsa (non-violence) during the Indian freedom struggle.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, here is a list of wishes that you can share with your friends and family.

May the spirit of truth and non-violence continue to triumph this Gandhi Jayanti. Let us pay homage to the Mahatma by living a life of peace, kindness and truth. Happy Gandhi Jayanti. May Bapu and his teachings always guide us to fight the good fight with peace and brotherhood. May the spirit of truth and non-violence be with us in this Gandhi Jayanti. May we all have the courage to live up to Bapu's ideals of universal brotherhood. Happy Gandhi Jayanti. Let us all follow the path of truth and pay homage to our Father of the Nation on this day. Let us pay homage to the great man who taught the world that even the toughest wars can be won with peace and truth. On Gandhi Jayanti, let us all take a vow to serve the needy. May we have the courage to stand up to evil with the armour of peace and truth. As an ode to Bapu, may we all have the strength to be the change we want to see in the world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Here are 10 inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to remember and reflect on Gandhi Jayanti.

“Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.” “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” “I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent.” “You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind.” “A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.” “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.” “What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another.” “You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results." “Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" “Even if you are a minority of one, the truth is the truth.”

Take a minute to spread the message of the “Mahatma” on the special occasion.