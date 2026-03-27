Maharashtra's Fishing Industry Hits Rough Seas As Rising Diesel Costs Anchor Boats

The traditional fishing industry in Maharashtra is currently grappling with a severe economic crisis as rising diesel prices, compounded by geopolitical instability in the Middle East, have made sea expeditions financially unviable. While fishermen rely on government-subsidised fuel, the current relief measures are proving insufficient to offset the rapid hike in international energy costs. This disparity between operational investment and actual catch value has left thousands of coastal families facing a direct threat to their primary source of income.

The situation has sparked significant resentment among local communities, who allege a disparity in how regional grievances are addressed.

Fishermen point out that while their counterparts in Gujarat have reportedly received targeted assistance from the Central Government, the maritime workforce in Maharashtra remains without a comparable safety net. This perceived neglect has shifted the issue from a purely economic struggle to a brewing political confrontation between the state's fishing unions and the administration.

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti (AMMKS) has issued an official statement warning of an existential threat due to this unjust pricing gap. "It is a cruel irony that a luxury car owner can fuel up at a retail pump for Rs 90, while a traditional fisherman ensuring the nation's food security is penalised with a Rs 22 surcharge just because our cooperatives are classified as 'Bulk Consumers,'" noted a member of AMMKS.

President Devendra Tandel added that the industry is seeing a repeat of the 2022 crisis, warning that without a permanent policy shift to bridge the ₹22 gap, the state's fishing activity will be forced into a total shutdown.

In response to the mounting pressure, the AMMKS has urged Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to abolish the "Bulk Consumer" classification for fisheries co-operatives.

President Devendra Tandel further argues that treating non-profit societies as large industrial corporations is a fundamental policy flaw that threatens both livelihoods and food security. The Samiti is demanding an immediate transition to a "Primary Sector" category to ensure price parity with retail rates, emphasising that the current surcharge is an unsustainable burden on small-scale boat operators.

Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane has also intervened, urging Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh to address the soaring diesel burden. Rane highlighted that despite a sanctioned quota for over 7,500 mechanised vessels, these societies are being unfairly squeezed by industrial bulk pricing rather than accessible retail rates. The state is now seeking key measures, including the reclassification of cooperatives, the introduction of targeted subsidies via DBT, and the inclusion of fisheries under fuel protection schemes similar to those provided to the agriculture sector.

