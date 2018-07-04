Maharashtra To Give Employees Paid Leave To Look After Children

The same leave can be availed of by a male employee too if his wife is dead and if he has children who are under 18.

All India | | Updated: July 04, 2018 08:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Maharashtra To Give Employees Paid Leave To Look After Children

Maharashtra's employees will be able to take paid leave till their children turn 18 (Representational)

Nagpur: 

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to provide a total of 180 days' paid leave to women government employees to look after the children in the course of service.

They will be able take this leave until their children turn 18.

The same leave can be availed of by a male employee too if his wife is dead and if he has children who are under 18.

The decision was taken in today's cabinet meeting, said finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Among other things, women employees would find this facility helpful when their children are in class 10th or 12th, said an official.

Women (or male, as the case may be) employees will be able to demand this leave thrice a year.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MaharashtraSudhir MungantiwarMaharashtra Paid Leave

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................