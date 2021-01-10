Robbers Fire Shots, Loot Jewellery Shop In Maharashtra's Thane: Police

Two hundred and fifty grams of jewellery, worth Rs 12.77 lakh, has been looted, police said.

Three people were injured on Sunday afternoon after a group of four robbers opened fire and attacked them with choppers while looting a jewellery shop in Thane district, police said.

The incident took place at 1:40 pm and 250 grams of jewellery, worth Rs 12.77 lakh, has been looted, police official Prashant Mohite said.

"The four men, who came on two motorcycles, engaged the jewellery shop staff in banter at first and then pointed a revolver at him. While they were escaping with the loot, the owner of the shop and one more person walked in. The three unsuccessfully tried to stop the quartet from escaping," he said.

"The accused then fired seven rounds, injuring one person, identified as Laxman Singh, and stabbed the other two, identified as Vasan Singh and Bhairav Singh, with choppers. The three have been hospitalised," the police official said.

Teams have been formed and several roads have been cordoned off to catch the accused, Mr Mohite said.