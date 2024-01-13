Maharashtra Teen, Who Was Missing For 20 Months, Found Living With Man

Representational Image

A 17-year-old girl was rescued by the police 20 months after she was reported missing by her family in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family, the police had registered a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code in 2022, the official said.

Using cyber cell inputs, the anti-human trafficking unit traced the girl to Dharashiv district, where she was living in a village with a man, he said, adding that the teen was rescued on Friday and brought to Latur.

