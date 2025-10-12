Advertisement
Maharashtra Man Charged For Raping Woman On Pretext Of Curing Evil Spirits

It is the second rape case in as many months against self-proclaimed black magician Abdur Rashid alias Babajaan.

Earlier, a rape case was filed against him at Santacruz police station in Mumbai.
Mumbai:

A man was booked in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly raping a woman after promising to "cure' her of evil spirits, a police official said on Sunday.

It is the second rape case in as many months against self-proclaimed black magician Abdur Rashid, alias Babajaan, 40, the Khalapur police station official said.

"The accused told the woman he would cure her of evil spirits through some rituals and spiritual healing practices. Under this pretext, Rashid raped her," the official said.

He had earlier been booked in a rape case at Santacruz police station in Mumbai, the official added. 

