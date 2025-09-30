Maharashtra Girl, 5, In ICU As Stepfather Rapes Her. Mother Was Out To Play Garba

A five-year-old girl has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after she was allegedly raped by her stepfather in Maharashtra's Akola.

She was sexually assaulted when her mother was out to play Garba, a traditional folk dance, the police said.

The woman said she went to play Garba and left her daughter and son with her husband.

When she returned home, she heard loud groaning sounds from her daughter.

The girl then told her about the incident.

The woman then took her to a hospital, where she is currently admitted to the ICU.

The police have arrested the father.