Girl, 5, Raped In Maharashtra, Villagers Stop Family From Alerting Cops

Some residents of a village in Maharashtra's Beed district allegedly stopped the family of a child who was sexually assaulted by a 15-year-old boy from reporting the matter to the police or seeking medical treatment for her, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place in Shirur Kasar tehsil on November 7 and came to light recently, an official added.

"A five-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 15-year-old boy who is a close relative of the victim. Villagers allegedly held meetings to ensure the area is not defamed and reportedly warned the victim's family against approaching authorities," the official said.

"As a result, the injured child remained at home for nearly four days, suffering severe pain. Family members later informed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, following which Shirur Kasar police registered an FIR on November 13 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he added.

The girl was then shifted to the Beed Government Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), the official said.

Child Welfare Committee member Tatwasheel Kamble demanded stringent action not only against the accused but also against police personnel for the delay in filing the case.

"Under the POCSO Act, failure to register a complaint immediately is also a punishable offence," he pointed out.

Further probe into the case is underway, the police official said.

