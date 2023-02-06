Maharashtra Teen Missing After Brother Snatches Away Her Phone: Thane Cops

Efforts are on to trace the girl and reunite her with her family. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing after she allegedly left her house in Maharashtra's Thane district in anger at her brother snatching away her mobile phone, a police official said on Monday.

A kidnapping case has been registered on the complaint of her family on Sunday as the girl is a minor, the Badlapur East police station official said.

"The Class VIII student lived with her two brothers in Mankivli. One of her brothers snatched her mobile phone on Saturday afternoon after he spotted her talking to some unidentified person. Two hours later, she went missing from the house," he said.

Efforts are on to trace the girl and reunite her with her family, the official said.

