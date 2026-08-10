Soldier Strangles 7-Month-Pregnant Wife Over Affair, Told Family She Fell

A 28-year-old Indian Army soldier has been arrested in Maharashtra's Washim district for allegedly strangling his seven-month pregnant wife to death. The accused also attempted to pass off the crime as an accident.

The accused has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Madne, who serves in the Army's 6th Maratha Battalion. Following a complaint from the victim's family, police have registered a murder case against the soldier and his parents.

The victim's brother, Rahul Madne, has alleged the accused called the family at around 3 pm last Thursday and claimed his wife, Deepali, had slipped at their home. He also told them that she had been hospitalised.

The accused took the woman to a private hospital, which referred her to a government-run facility.

Suspecting murder, the doctors at the government hospital informed the police.

The victim's brother has alleged that Madne had an affair with another woman and that he frequently harassed Deepali over it.

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How Police Unearth Murder

Senior police officer Manish Thackeray stated that the police received a memo from the government hospital saying that a woman's body had been brought in an ambulance.

"When our team arrived at the hospital, it was clear something was wrong. There were clear injury marks on the woman's neck," said the officer.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's brother, the police registered a murder case against the soldier and his parents.