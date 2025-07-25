Maharashtra Revenue Department Goes Hi-Tech To Ensure Employee Attendance

Maharashtra Revenue Department has mandated the use of Face App and geo-fencing systems for all its employees. The plan, in line with a central directive, is meant to ensure that attendance is recorded exclusively from office premises. Only employees registered on the Face App will receive their August salary (disbursed in September), Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has ordered.

A formal Government Resolution with guidelines will be issued shortly.

Minister Bawankule emphasized the ongoing efforts are meant to enhance efficiency, transparency, and public-centric governance.

"We have initiated a comprehensive review of various departments to streamline operations. Several critical issues have emerged during this process. A review of revenue operations in Raigad district was conducted, and instructions have been issued to plan and implement all tasks within a 150-day time frame," he said.

Urgent Resolution of Pending Cases

The revenue minister firmly directed officials to ensure that no quasi-judicial cases remain unresolved. He advocated resolving public grievances through Lok Adalats and urged tehsildars and land records officers to promptly address pending cases.

"The system should be designed so that citizens do not feel compelled to visit the state secretariat for solutions," he said, encouraging officials to adopt innovative projects to achieve this goal.

This initiative underscores the state's commitment to modernizing the administrative processes, reducing delays, and fostering a responsive governance framework that prioritizes public convenience.

The Face App and geo-fencing systems are part of a broader push towards digitizing attendance and improving accountability in government operations.

Lok Adalats, or people's courts, are alternative dispute resolution mechanisms aimed at expediting case resolutions outside traditional court systems.

The 150-day timeline reflects the government's focus on time-bound action plans to address administrative inefficiencies.