Maharashtra Reports 15,817 New Coronavirus Cases Today, Highest This Year

Maharashtra, which is battling a massive coronavirus surge, has reported 15,817 cases in a day. This is the state's highest single day tally this year. 56 people died of the illness in the last 24 hours, the state government said in a statement.

The worst-hit state in the country had last month reported 6,000 daily coronavirus cases after a lull of three months. Within days, the daily Covid level is poised to breach the 16,000 mark.

Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases in the country. As on Friday, active cases stood at 1,10,485 - an increment of over 4,000 since yesterday.

11,344 patients were discharged today, taking the total of recoveries to 21,17,744, which is 92.79 percent of total cases reported.

Currently 5,42,693 people are in home quarantine and 4,884 people are in institutional quarantine, the statement read.

On Thursday, the state reported 14,317 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths.

Meanwhile, Mumbai today logged 1,646 coronavirus cases and 4 deaths.

Maharashtra is among the six states that have been reporting over 85 percent of the total cases in the country. The other five states are - Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The Centre on Thursday said it was "very worried" about the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra.

Yesterday, the Maharashtra government announced a week-long lockdown in Nagpur, one of the worst-hit districts. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray later indicated that other districts may have to face lockdown as well.

The state's health department on Wednesday came up with a seven- point action plan, including testing of close contacts, fast contact-tracing, mass testing in hot-spots and audit of deaths.