Maharashtra Police Rescue 72-Year-Old Woman Stranded In Floodwaters

Heavy rains can quickly turn a routine journey into a dangerous situation. In Raigad, a 72-year-old woman was safely rescued after an ST bus became stranded in floodwaters, with police later sharing photographs of the operation on social media.

The rescue was highlighted by Raigad Police in a post on X, where they praised the swift response of the local police team and volunteers from the Help Foundation.

Check Out The Post Here:

In the post, Raigad Police mentioned that at Sarasai, the police, with the cooperation of the Help Foundation, safely rescued eight passengers who were trapped in an ST bus surrounded by floodwaters.

They added that the team also safely brought out a 72-year-old elderly woman, describing the rescue as an exemplary display of duty and commitment.

Along with the update, the police shared photographs showing the rescue operation. The images captured personnel assisting passengers through the floodwaters and helping the elderly woman reach safety.

The incident serves as a reminder of the risks posed by heavy rains and flooding. The timely rescue in Raigad underscores the crucial role of emergency responders in ensuring public safety during adverse weather conditions.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has stepped up rescue and relief efforts across Maharashtra as persistent rainfall continues to affect several regions, causing landslides, widespread waterlogging, and disruptions to transport services.

At the same time, the Indian Navy has placed the Western Naval Command on high alert, stating that it stands ready to support the state administration if required as heavy rains continue to impact the state.