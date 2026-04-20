Heavy Rain Triggers Severe Waterlogging In Guwahati, Schools Shut, Traffic Hit

Heavy overnight rainfall brought large parts of the city to a standstill, triggering widespread waterlogging, closure of schools, and major disruption to normal life.

The rain, which continued for nearly 7-8 hours late into the night, caused severe flooding across several areas, including Chandmari, Nabin Nagar, Rukmini Nagar, Zoo Road, Ganeshguri, Hatigaon, and Beltola Survey. Many of these localities remain waterlogged even this morning.

Commuters faced significant difficulties as key roads got submerged under knee-deep water, leaving vehicles stranded and leading to major traffic congestion.

People travelling to workplaces struggled due to the lack of transport options in flooded areas.

Low-lying regions bore the brunt of the downpour, once again exposing the city's persistent drainage issues during heavy rainfall. Residents were seen wading cautiously through flooded streets, with dim streetlights reflecting off waterlogged roads.

A woman lost her life in the Maligaon area after reportedly slipping into an open manhole amid the torrential rain on Sunday night.

A local resident expressed frustration, saying, "There is no permanent solution to the flooding. People are facing serious difficulties in going to work and are forced to spend extra on transport like cabs and rickshaws."

Another resident pointed out that improper waste disposal is also contributing to the problem. "People throw plastic waste into drains, which leads to clogging. While the government has done development work, public awareness and responsibility are equally important," the resident said.

Authorities are yet to announce further measures, as residents continue to deal with the aftermath of the heavy rain and flooding.