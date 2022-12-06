Maharashtra Police Carry Out Road Repairs At Cyrus Mistry Car Crash Site

The car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling being removed from the highway after the accident

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar have carried out repair work at the spot on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway where former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident in September this year, a senior police official said today.

In the last three months since the accident, changes and repairs have been undertaken on the stretch of Charote Bridge for the safety of motorists and locals, Superintendent of Police (SP), Palghar, Balasaheb Patil told PTI.

"Earlier, we decided that ambulances would be available at four different places on the highway so that persons injured in accidents can be rushed to hospitals. Apart from this, we have converted the three-lane stretch [approaching the bridge] into a two-lane one and placed boards [warning signs] about the speed limit," the official said.

"We have placed rumbler strips to reduce the speed of vehicles, new delineators and blinkers have been placed and potholes repaired on the highway," Mr Patil said, adding that many more corrective measures are likely in the coming days.

Mr Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed after the car they were travelling in hit the railing of Charote Bridge on September 4.

Gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius suffered serious injuries.

