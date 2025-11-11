Maharashtra Opposition Fine-Tunes Civic Poll Plan, Says No Request From MNS Yet

Maharashtra's opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi held a key coordination meeting in Mumbai on Monday, focusing on strengthening district-level planning and streamlining decision-making across alliance partners. Leaders from the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT) said local-level structures are being activated to avoid friction and ensure a united campaign.

Addressing the much-asked question about the inclusion of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the MVA, leaders from all three parties confirmed that no formal proposal has been received from the Raj Thackeray-led party so far.

As elections draw closer, NCP(SP) state president Shashikant Shinde said the alliance has started holding meetings across the state to fine-tune strategy and prevent seat-sharing disputes. He reiterated that the MVA has not received any proposal from the MNS.

Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal echoed the stance, adding that the Congress reviewed coordination division-wise and district-wise and will meet again on November 19 to assess progress. Leaders emphasised that Monday's discussion was limited to municipal elections and safeguarding the "electoral process".

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab clarified that the meeting focused solely on civic polls and that each party has appointed a coordinator to address any local-level issues that may arise.

Kolhapur 'Exception' as NCP factions explore local alignments

In Kolhapur, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP have joined hands for the Chandgad Nagar Parishad elections, forming the Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi.

The move, backed by Sharad Pawar, according to local leaders, comes after the BJP reportedly did not initiate alliance talks.

The BJP has dismissed the tie-up as a sign of weakness. NCP leaders have said that similar local-level arrangements may be considered elsewhere if needed.

Shashikant Shinde called the development an "exception", saying district chiefs have been given flexibility to take decisions, except forming alliances with the BJP.

He added that discussions are in progress in other districts to explore tactical cooperation between the NCP factions, while emphasising that the MVA will contest "strongly and cohesively" across Maharashtra.