'How Is The Josh?': Sena Leader Jabs BJP On Uddhav Thackeray's Oath Day

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut - who in the last weeks has been known for his morning tweets and sound bites - has taken a veiled dig at the BJP hours before his party boss, Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"How is (the) josh? Jai Maharashtra," Mr Raut tweeted, quoting actor Vicky Kaushal's punchline from the super hit film "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

Many BJP ministers and leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have used the line on various occasions, drawing loud cheers from their supporters.

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath at Mumbai's sprawling Shivaji Park as Chief Minister of a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government this evening, two days after the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Chief Minister and the NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

Along with Mr Thackeray, six ministers -two from each of the parties of th Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance - are likely to be sworn at the grand event.

Mr Thackeray will get just one deputy, from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the alliance has decided. The NCP's Praful Patel announced on Wednesday evening that the assembly Speaker's post will go to the Congress and the Deputy Speaker will be from the NCP.

Mr Thackeray called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to his oath ceremony late on Wednesday evening.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will not be attending the oath ceremony. Mr Thackeray's son and first-time MLA Aaditya Thackeray had flown to Delhi on Wednesday evening and met Mrs Gandhi and Dr Singh separately to invite them.

