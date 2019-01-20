'How's The Josh?' PM Modi Quotes Hit 'Uri' Dialogue To Applause. Watch

PM Modi dialogue from war-film 'Uri' drew laughter and applause from the audience.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai. At the gathering attended by film personalities, the prime minister made a reference to recently-released war-film 'Uri' as he asked the audiences, "How's the josh?", drawing laughter and applause. In response, the audience replied "High Sir". 'Uri' is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian forces in Pakistan in 2016. The film also has a character based on PM Modi.

Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal, who are part of the film, took to twitter to express their happiness.

The Josh is HIGH SIR !! Such an honour @PMOIndia ???????? https://t.co/RllevDYhA3 - Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 19, 2019

Vicky Kaushal tweeted:

The prime minister made a special mention to films with social messages. He added that such films have the potential to catch pique popular imagination and that many filmmakers are already making a conscious effort in this direction. "Films and society are a reflection of each other. What you see in films is happening in society and what is happening in society is seen in films," PM Modi said.

He also assured government's support to the film industry with a number of measures including a university for film and entertainment and amending piracy laws.

Aamir Khan, A R. Rahman, Parineeti Chopra, Divya Dutta, and many other film personalities were present at the inauguration. Maharashtra Governor CV Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, union ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Ramdas Athawale were also present.