Uddhav Thackeray Calls PM Modi, Invites Him For Oath Ceremony: 10 Points

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra.

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray will take oath at Mumbai's sprawling Shivaji Park as Chief Minister of a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government this evening, two days after the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Chief Minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy, ahead of a trust vote ordered by the Supreme Court. The Shiv Sena leader, who will be sworn in as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, late on Wednesday evening called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to his oath ceremony. Mr Thackeray had earlier sent a letter to the PM as an invitation. Along with Mr Thackeray, one or two MLAs from the Sena, NCP and the Congress will also take oath, the alliance, also known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi, said after a six-hour-long meeting to finalise power sharing details on Wednesday evening.