'#HighJosh': Nirmala Sitharaman After Watching Uri With Veterans

Nirmala Sitharaman watched the movie, "Uri: The Surgical Strike", along with a group of war veterans.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday watched the movie, "Uri: The Surgical Strike", along with a group of war veterans at Central Spirit Mall in Bengaluru's Bellandur.

In a video posted on Twitter by Ms Sitharaman, she's seen welcoming the veterans and being greeted by people along with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Vande Mataram", and "How is the josh?".

Aditya Dhar's "Uri: The Surgical Strike", starring Vicky Kaushal, is a dramatisation of the Army's operation against terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2016, in retaliation to an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri that killed 17 Army personnel. It is already on its way to becoming one of the year's top grossers.

"What a power-packed movie" Ms Sitharaman tweeted later appreciating the performances of the actors by tagging Vicky Kaushal, Ronnie Screwvala, Mr Dhar and supporting cast including Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina. Ms Gautam in her response said "#TeamUri humbly thank you"

Earlier she had tweeted "Finally finding time to watch it today :) #HighJosh" and said she's recharged by the energy in the cinema hall.

Ms Sitharaman also took selfies with the children and others present in the theatre.

On January 16, Ms Sitharaman had also previously tweeted "Hearing many good things" when she met the film crew at Army chief's General Bipin Rawat party.

At a recent gathering, PM Modi made a reference to the movie asking the audience "How's the josh?" - a popular line from the movie, drawing laughter and applause.

Top cabinet ministers have endorsed the film with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, when asked about whether Arun Jaitley would present the Budget at the cabinet briefing, said in response "Watch Uri"