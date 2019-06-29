4 Trains Cancelled, 1 Diverted In Pune After Prediction Of Heavy Rain

The weather department predicted very heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday in Maharashtra (Representational)

After the weather department predicted very heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday in Maharashtra, the central railway cancelled four intercity express/passenger trains and diverted the route of one train.

"Central Railway has decided to cancel the following intercity express/passenger trains due to IMD forecast of very heavy rains on 29.6.2019 and 30.6.2019 and to have sufficient headway en route due to heavy rains," read an official press note from Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Pune Railway.

Trains that have been cancelled include Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, Bhusaval-Mumbai Passenger train and Pune-Panvel Passenger train.

Train route for Bhusaval-Pune Express is now re-scheduled via Daund-Manmad, said PRO of Pune Railway.

"Passengers are requested to kindly note and bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," read an official statement.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 127 mm rainfall, western suburbs received 170 mm rainfall and eastern suburbs received 197mm rainfall, in the last 24 hours.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai said very active monsoon conditions are prevalent over the west coast, with deep westerlies, and heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai, Thane and other areas around the west coast.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability