Pankaja Munde Not Included In BJP List For Maharashtra Upper House Polls

The BJP on Wednesday declared names of five candidates for the upcoming polls to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, but former minister Pankaja Munde's name did not figure in the list.

Earlier, there were speculations that the party may nominate Pankaja Munde, the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, for the MLC polls, to be held on June 20.

As per a release issued by the BJP, it has chosen Pravin Yeshwant Darekar, the current leader of opposition in the council, former minister Ram Shankar Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, BJP's state women's wing chief Uma Girish Khapre, and Prasad Minesh Lad as its candidates for the polls.

The retiring members include Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, state Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar, Prasad Lad, Maratha leader Vinayak Mete, and former minister Sadabhau Khot.

Members of the state Legislative Assembly constitute the electoral college for these polls.

The BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member House. It has the strength to comfortably get four of its members elected to the upper house of the legislature.

