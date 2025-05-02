Graduate Arrested For 'Harassing' Minister Pankaja Munde Over Phone: Police

The cyber wing of the state police on Friday apprehended a 25-year-old engineering graduate for allegedly harassing Maharashtra environment minister Pankaja Munde with repeated phone calls and messages, an official said.

The accused was identified as Amol Chhaganrao Kale, a resident of Beed district. He was held from Bhosri near Pune, an official said.

Ms Munde, a BJP leader, had been receiving repeated calls and messages on her personal mobile number for the last couple of days, following which a complaint was filed with Maharashtra Cyber.

A case was registered under section 78 (stalking), 79 (acts or words intended to insult modesty of woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and the user of the mobile number was tracked down.

Kale was being questioned to ascertain his motives, said the official.

