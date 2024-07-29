'Sharad Pawar Should Clarify His Stand On Quota Issue': BJP's Pankaja Munde

"All parties want to strengthen themselves," she said (File)

BJP MLC Pankaja Munde on Monday said as the most experienced leader in Maharashtra, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar should clarify his stand on the ongoing issue of Maratha quota.

Talking to reporters, Ms Munde said the state is eager to know about Pawar's stand on the issue.

"All parties want to strengthen themselves. But they have to come together for a cause. Leaders should clarify their stand on what is going on in the state. Sharad Pawar should clarify his stand on the quota issue," she said.

On Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's appeal to the community to defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, Ms Munde said, "A person can say anything he wants, but these announcements won't matter unless he acts on them." The BJP leader further said she wished Vanchit Bahuji Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar good luck with his statewide tour on the quota issue.

"I will look at his rally positively. My aim in politics is that communities stand together and not against each other," she said.

