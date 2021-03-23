Maharashtra Home Minister, Accused Of Corruption, Meets Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who faces calls to resign after being accused of extorting money for police transfers, on Tuesday night. The meeting, which lasted for nearly an hour, took place at Mr Thackeray's official residence.

The controversy involving Mr Deshmukh was highlighted by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has also accused the home minister of running an extortion racket with the help of several police officers who have been given a target of Rs 100 crore a month.