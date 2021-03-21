'Anil Deshmukh Won't Resign': NCP's Jayant Patil On Corruption Allegation

Opposition has been demanding Anil Deshmukh's resignation as Maharashtra Home Minister. (File)

There is no question of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigning after a police officer made allegations of corruption against him until investigation finds the truth, a state minister from the ruling alliance's partner NCP has said.

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh had alleged in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that Mr Deshmukh had "set a target to accumulate Rs 100 crore a year".

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil, who met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar today, said after the meeting that their colleague will not be made to resign.

"The Maharashtra government has decided that whoever is found guilty in investigation will be punished," Mr Patil said. "There is no question of the Home Minister resigning," Mr Patil said.

"We will first investigate the allegations made in the letter. Then we will probe who kept the vehicle in front of Mukesh Ambani's house and who killed Mansukh Hiran," Mr Patil said.

Param Bir Singh was transferred to the Home Guard on Wednesday for some "unforgivable" lapses, according to the Maharashtra Home Minister, in the case involving a car full of explosives found near the home of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani earlier this month.

Another police officer, Sachin Vaze, has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over allegation that he was linked to the death of a man, Mansukh Hiran, believed to be the owner of the explosives-filled SUV.