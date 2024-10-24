Aaditya Thackeray, Jayant Patil Among Key Leaders To File Nominations

Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination for Worli in Mumbai.

Several prominent leaders including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and state NCP(SP) chief Jayant Patil on Thursday filed their nominations for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

As many as 153 candidates have filed nominations across the state so far since the process began on October 22. The last date for filing nominations is October 29.

Of the ruling alliance, NCP ministers Dilip Walse Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal filed the papers for Ambegaon and Yeola seats, respectively, while BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha filed his nomination for Malabar Hill in Mumbai.

Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination for Worli in Mumbai, his current constituency, while his cousin Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, filed his nomination for the neighbouring Mahim seat. Amit Thackeray is making his electoral debut.

Another debutant Rohit Patil, son of the late NCP leader R R Patil, entered the fray from Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal on the NCP(SP) ticket.

Jayant Patil, a former minister, filed his papers from Islampur. Harshvardhan Patil, who recently joined the NCP (SP), filed his nomination for Indapur.

