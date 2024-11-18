Maharashtra Ex Minister Anil Deshmukh Injured After Stones Thrown At His Car

Blood was seen dripping from Anil Deshmukh's head.

Former home minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured this evening after stones were thrown at his car near Nagpur. The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader was returning from a poll meeting when his car was attacked.

He was returning to Katol from Tinkheda Bishnoor Road after concluding a meeting in Narkhed village when some people attacked his car by throwing stones near Belphata on Katol Jalalkheda Road.

Blood was seen dripping from Anil Deshmukh's head who was sitting on the front passenger seat of the car. A video showed blood stains all over his white kurta. He is being treated at Alexis Hospital in Nagpur.

The vehicle's windshield was damaged in the attack and one of the windows was shattered and pieces of glass were seen strewn everywhere inside the vehicle, videos and photos showed.

"An investigation has begun. Police are trying to identify those responsible for the attack," Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police, Harssh Poddar told police.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat condemned the "fatal attack" on Anil Deshmukh.

"It is clear that there is no rule of law in the state from the fact that a former home minister was assaulted in Nagpur district. The police administration should immediately arrest the attackers," he posted on X.

"Law and order in the state has deteriorated and for fair and transparent elections, the Election Commission should intervene immediately and take steps to ensure that law and order remains smooth," he added.

The attack comes on the last day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

The leader's son Salil Deshmukh is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur.

