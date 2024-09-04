Fresh Case Against Anil Deshmukh For Allegedly Framing BJP Leaders

A fresh case has been registered against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, former Special Public Prosecutor Praveen Pandit Chavan and others. The Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI has accused them of trying to frame BJP leaders.

In 2022, then Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had handed over a pen drive to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, which contained audio and video recordings that were allegedly evidence.

It was alleged that Special Public Prosecutor Pravin Pandit Chavan was seen conspiring with high-ranking police officers and hatching conspiracy to frame prominent BJP leaders.

The video recording clearly shows that Pravin Pandit was involved in filing false cases against the applicant and other BJP leaders, the BJP had alleged.

"Special Public Prosecutor Mr. Pravin Pandit Chavan is clearly seen in the video recording plotting and drawing up conspiracies in complicity with high ranking Police Officials to frame various prominent leaders of BJP. The video recording clearly shows that Mr Pravin Pandit is involved in getting patently false cases registered against applicant and other leaders of BJP since first step of drafting FIRs. tutoring witnesses, arranging cash payments. instructing the investigating officers etc," the CBI said.

The CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry and started investigating the case. After nearly two years of investigation, a case was lodged on July 31.

Mr Deshmukh resigned as state home minister in 2021 after ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused him of setting a target to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants.