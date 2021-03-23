'Exortion For Police Transfer': Ravi Shankar Prasad Shreds Anil Deshmukh

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a blistering attack on the Maharashtra government today, accusing the state's home minister Anil Deshmukh of extorting money for police transfers. The matter was highlighted by former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, who has also accused the home minister of running an extortion racket with the help of several police officers who have been given a target of Rs 100 crores a month.

"Money was being taken (Vasooli) for the transfer for police officers. Extortion is being done, that too for top police officers... The Home Minister of Maharashtra is extorting money for transfers and postings. Was the minister taking money for himself, his party, or his government is yet to be known," the Union Minister told journalists today.

The cash for transfers issue was mentioned by Mr Singh in his petition to the Supreme Court filed over the weekend. He mentioned a report by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, made last August, alleging malpractices in postings and transfers by Mr Deshmukh.

The information was based on telephonic interception. Ms Shukla, the Commissioner Intelligence, State Intelligence Department, had brought it to the notice of the Director General of Police, who in turn brought it to the knowledge of the state's Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, he said.

"She was shunted out rather than taking any firm action against said Anil Deshmukh", Mr Singh had added.