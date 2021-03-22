'Vague' Corruption Claims To Divert Ambani Security Probe: Sharad Pawar

Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh's allegations against home minister Anil Desmukh are just meant to remove attention from the investigation into the Mukesh Ambani security scare case, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said today. Mr Singh's corruption allegations against the home minister have landed the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government into a huge controversy since last week.

"The important issue is the Ambani bomb scare case. After the arrests made by the Anti-Terror Squad, it is now clear who killed Hiren. During the investigation it will be revealed why did these two kill Mansukh Hiren... on whose behalf," Mr Pawar told reporters.

"The Mumbai ATS is probing is in the right direction. Now to divert that, vague allegations have been levelled by Param Bir Singh," Mr Pawar said.