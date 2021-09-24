Heavy Rains In Marathwada's Five Districts; Water Levels Rise In Dams

As per official data, eight districts of the region have so far received 131.69 per cent rainfall.

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of five districts in Marathwada, increasing water levels in irrigation projects and dams in the region, an official said on Friday.

At least 20 circles in five districts of Marathwada witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, with Patoda circle in Beed district recording the highest 145.25 mm rain, the official said.

Eight circles in Beed, five each in Latur and Osmanabad and one each in Nanded and Parbhani received above 65 mm rains in a single day, he said.

Naleshwar circle in Nanded received 98 mm rain, followed by Usuf circle in Beed with 96.75 mm showers, he said.

Nanded has received the highest rainfall of 1,031.5 mm so far against the average 814.4 mm, it was stated.

Heavy rains have caused water levels in dams and irrigation projects to increase, an official said.

Of the 13 major irrigation projects in Marathwada, six have reached 100 per cent storage capacity, he said.

The inflow of water in Jayakwadi continued with 23,319 cusecs taking the storage to 77.46 per cent on Friday morning, while the water outflow continued at eight projects, he said.

With 63,545 cusecs, Vishnupuri dam in Nanded has recorded in the highest outflow, the official added.

