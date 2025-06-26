Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Declares BCom Results, Check Details

BAMU result 2025: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has officially announced the B.Com results for the Summer 2025 examinations. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their scores online by visiting the university's digital result portal - bamua.digitaluniversity.ac.

How To Check BAMU B.Com Result 2025 Online

Go to the official result site: bamua.digitaluniversity.ac

Choose the relevant course pattern: B.Com 2026

Enter your roll number or other required credentials

Click "Submit" to view the result

Download and save a copy for future reference

The declaration brings relief and excitement to thousands of students across Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, and Osmanabad, the four districts where over 428 colleges are affiliated with BAMU. With a student strength of more than 4.4 lakh, BAMU remains a significant academic hub in Maharashtra.

Students are advised to verify all details on the result sheet and contact university officials in case of discrepancies. Keep an eye on the official portal for revaluation forms, mark sheets, and next academic updates.