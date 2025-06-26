Advertisement

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Declares BCom Results, Check Details

Students are advised to verify all details on the result sheet and contact university officials in case of discrepancies.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Declares BCom Results, Check Details
Students who appeared for the exam can now check their scores online on official website.

BAMU result 2025: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has officially announced the B.Com results for the Summer 2025 examinations. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their scores online by visiting the university's digital result portal - bamua.digitaluniversity.ac.

 How To Check BAMU B.Com Result 2025 Online

  • Go to the official result site: bamua.digitaluniversity.ac
  • Choose the relevant course pattern: B.Com 2026
  • Enter your roll number or other required credentials
  • Click "Submit" to view the result
  • Download and save a copy for future reference

The declaration brings relief and excitement to thousands of students across Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, and Osmanabad, the four districts where over 428 colleges are affiliated with BAMU. With a student strength of more than 4.4 lakh, BAMU remains a significant academic hub in Maharashtra.

Students are advised to verify all details on the result sheet and contact university officials in case of discrepancies. Keep an eye on the official portal for revaluation forms, mark sheets, and next academic updates.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, BAMU, Bamua.digitaluniversity.ac
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com