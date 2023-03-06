Maharashtra Farmer, Farm Labourer Die By Suicide Over Loan Payments: Cops

The police have registered cases of accidental death and were probing the incidents. (Representational)

A debt-ridden farmer and a farm labourer committed suicide over a period of two days in Sillod of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, which incidentally is the constituency of state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar, police said on Monday.

The incidents took place in Andhari village in Sillod taluka, around 58 km from the district headquarters, on March 4 and 6, an official said.

Bhaginath Pandav, 46, allegedly hanged himself in a shed near his house on Friday, police constable Raju Kakde told PTI.

Pandav and his family had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh and his watermelon crop did not give him good returns, he said.

Similarly, Janardan Tayade, 55, a farm labourer from the village hanged himself from a tree on Sunday, an official said.

Tayade did not own any land, but worked on contract in other people's farms. According to his family, he died by suicide as he did not get paid enough, constable Ravi Bharti said.

The police have registered cases of accidental death and were probing the incidents, it was stated.

