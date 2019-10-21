Maharashtra Election 2019: Aamir Khan Votes For Maharashtra Polls, And Has A Request

Maharashtra Election 2019: Aamir Khan casts his vote in Mumbai.

Film star Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao were among the early voters this morning in Maharashtra, where assembly polls are being held today.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who are married, appealed to the people of Maharashtra to come out and vote in large numbers.

"I have voted keeping in mind what I think are important issues for Maharashtra,"Aamir Khan told reporters. "Every person of Maharashtra should vote and participate in this exercise," said the 54-year-old actor.

Kiran Rao said: "We want to see our country happy. Every issue that matters to citizens, like agriculture, employment and infrastructure, we vote with these issues on our mind."

Results of voting in Maharashtra and Haryana today will be declared on Thursday.

In 288-seat Maharashtra, the ruling BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are pitted against the opposition alliance of Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The BJP is confident of a second term for its Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has emerged as the party's strongest face in the state.

