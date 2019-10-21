Assembly Elections 2019-Advantage BJP As Maharashtra, Haryana Vote Today: 10 Points

Assembly Elections 2019: The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (PTI)

New Delhi: Assembly polls will be held today in Maharashtra and Haryana, where the BJP is seeking a second term in power and hopes for an easy victory. The Congress, yet to recover from its rout in the Lok Sabha elections of April-May, is in shambles in both states - battling factionalism, rebellion by leaders and defections. Its ally in Maharashtra, Sharad Paward's Nationalist Congress Party, is struggling. For Maharashtra's 288 seats, the party is continuing its alliance with Shiv Sena, despite their rocky relationship over the last five years. Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are set for mini assembly elections - 15 seats in one and 11 in the other are to have by-elections. Altogether, by-elections will be held on 64 seats across 18 states. The counting of votes will take place on Thursday.