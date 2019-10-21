Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP-Shiv Sena vs Congress-NCP - Voting On Across 288 Constituencies In Maharashtra

Maharashtra votes today to elect the next government in the state. Polling began at 7 am this morning and will be on till 5:30 pm. This is the first state election, or assembly election after this year's national election, which the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP won by a landslide. For the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting in an alliance, while the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party or NCP is contesting together in the other big alliance. Several regional parties are also contesting either in alliance with these two bigger alliances, or independently. The Maharashtra Assembly election is due as the incumbent Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party in the state has completed its 5-year term, and the next government in the state must be elected and sworn in by November 9, when the current term ends.

Here are the voting day LIVE Updates for The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: