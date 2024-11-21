Maharashtra's 65.1% Voter Turnout Is 2nd Largest Since 1990s

The 65.1 per cent voter turnout Wednesday for the Maharashtra election was the second highest in the state since the 1995 election, when a massive 71.5 per cent was recorded.

Voter turnout fell sharply to 61 per cent for the 1999 election and slipped further to 59.7 per cent for 2009, before an uptick to 63.4 per cent in 2014 and 61.4 per cent in the 2019 poll.

Among the various districts, Naxal-affected Gadircholi recorded a high of nearly 70 per cent, while Mumbai, the state capital (and the financial capital of the country) saw just 54 per cent.

But even that was an improvement; in 2019, Mumbai's voter turnout was 50.67 per cent.

The lower than expected turnout in Mumbai underlined concerns over urban areas; the overall figure for cities was only one point higher than the 48.4 per cent from five years ago.

Within Mumbai the Colaba seat - part of the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat - only 44.5 per cent. The highest was in Bhandup West with 61.1 per cent with Borivali and Mulund coming in at 60.5 per cent each. The Colaba and Mulund seats are held by the Bharatiya Janata Party, while Bhandup West was won by the undivided Shiv Sena in the 2019 election.

And suburban Mumbai recorded an abysmal 39.34 per cent turnout.

Voting for the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly - the last major election this year - took place in a single phase on Wednesday. The majority mark is 145.

Exit polls have given the ruling Mahayuti alliance - consisting of the BJP and the Sena and Nationalist Congress Party factions led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar - an edge.

An average of nine studied by NDTV gives the Mahayuti 150 seats and only 125 to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, consisting of the Congress and the Shinde and NCP factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

Of those nine, five believe the Mahayuti will emerge an undisputed winner. The sixth, seventh, and eighth predict a tight race with neither the MVA nor the Mahayuti a clear winner, and the ninth suggests the MVA, in fact, will win this election.

Ahead of the counting of votes on Saturday political leaders from all six major parties have been talking up their respective alliance's chances of victory.

Among them, for the BJP, outgoing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pointed triumphantly at the increased voting percentage across Maharashtra and said, "...whenever the percentage increases, it benefits the BJP and the alliance. I am confident we will benefit this time too."

The rule of thumb is that large (or larger) voter turnouts spell trouble for the incumbent party.

Mr Fadnavis, though, argued the opposite, insisting, "Increase in voting percentage means it is in favour of the current government... it means people are supporting the current government."

On the other side of the fence is Sena MP Sanjay Raut, ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's troubleshooter, who declared exit polls a "fraud" and insisted the MVA will win this election.

Mr Raut pointed to wrong predictions for the Haryana and J&K elections, and the April-June federal election, in which the BJP was widely expected to cross the 400-seat mark but was pegged by back by the Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc, which includes the Thackeray Sena.