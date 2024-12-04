Devendra Fadnavis, Stakes Claim To Form Maharashtra Government

Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister elect of Maharashtra, has met Governor CP Radhakrishnan and staked claim to form government, two weeks after the assembly election results were declared.

He was accompanied by allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

The meeting comes shortly after the BJP ended the long-drawn suspense over the Chief Minister post, naming him for the position.

"We have submitted a claim to form a new cabinet in the state as per the rules. After the Governor accepted the claim, we have been given the time for the oath ceremony on December 5 at 5.30 pm," he told reporters after the meeting.

Giving "special thanks" to Eknath Shinde, he said, "Yesterday I requested Eknath Shinde to remain in power... The Chief Minister post is just a technical agreement between us... we have been together to take decisions and will continue to do so".

