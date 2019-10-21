Maharashtra Election 2019: "If He Can Vote, What's Stopping You?" Smriti Irani Introduces Khanna-ji

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Smriti Irani interacted with the 93-year-old voter.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who voted in Mumbai today, introduced a 93-year-old man to appeal to people to step out and take part in the voting in the Maharashtra election.

After casting her vote at a polling booth in the city, Ms Irani was seen having a warm interaction with nonagenarian voter who served in the army, thus sending out the message that there should be no excuses for people to not exercise their democratic right and duty.

"Today's hero is Khanna ji... " Ms Irani said, referring to the elderly man standing next to her. The minister was taken by surprise when the 93-year-old bent down to touch her feet.

"Khanna ji is 93. He has served in the Indian Army. And I think that this is our pride and joy. The fact that at 93, he comes out and gives his vote. It is an inspiration, especially for those who are sitting at home. I request people to come out and vote. If at 93, he can vote, who is stopping you?" the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli said.

After the low turnout, political leaders and celebrities appealed to people to step out and take part in the voting, with similar messages flooding social media, and volunteers going door-to-door to bring out the voters in some areas.

The others who appealed people to vote were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule and Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawat.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Deepika Padukone were among other prominent Mumbai residents who went to the polling booth.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is seeking a second term in power and hopes for an easy victory. The ruling party is contesting 150 seats while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. The remaining seats have been left for smaller allies. The Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the NCP.

