Video: Woman Cop Asks Auto To Stop, Drunk Driver Drags Her For 120 Metres

CCTV footage shows woman cop being dragged by an auto in Satara
- A woman traffic cop was dragged for over 100 metres by a drunk auto driver in Satara
- The policewoman had asked the auto driver to stop for checking but he tried to escape
- The auto eventually came to a halt as passersby blocked its way and thrashed the driver
A reckless incident has emerged from Maharashtra wherein a woman traffic cop was dragged for over 100 metres by an auto driven by a drunk man.
Policewoman Bhagyashree Jadhav was on duty at a crossing in Satara city when he had asked the auto to stop for checking. Fearing that he would be penalised for driving under the influence, auto driver Devraj Kale refused to stop and tried to escape.
The auto dragged the policewoman along for 120 metres as she clung to it, showed disturbing visuals captured on CCTV cameras. It eventually came to a halt as passersby swung into action and blocked its way. They also thrashed Kale and rescued the cop. The driver was later arrested by the police.
Ms Jadhav was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world