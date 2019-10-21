Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP Locked In Multi-Cornered Electoral Battle In Land Of Political Kurukshetra

New Delhi/Chandigarh:
Haryana Elections 2019: 1,168 candidates are contesting the state election.
Assembly polls will be held today in Haryana, where the BJP is seeking a second term in power and hopes for an easy victory. The BJP is locked in contest with the Congress and Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party for the 90 assembly seats. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has set a target of 75 of 90 assembly seats. Last time, the BJP won 48 seats, the Congress 17.
The Dushyant Chautala-led JJP, a breakaway faction of Ajit Singh's Indian National Lok Dal, is hoping for an improvement in its prospects following its poor show in the Lok Sabha elections. The party was formed after a feud in the Chautala clan in December.
In 2014, BJP had won 47 seats, while the Congress was reduced to just 15 seats - coming in a distant third. Regional party Indian National Lok Dal or INLD, had got 19 seats and had come in second place. The BJP, in 2014, had a vote share of over 33 per cent, while the Congress had a vote share of only 20 per cent.
Voting begins for 90 seats in Haryana.
