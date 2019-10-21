Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP Locked In Multi-Cornered Electoral Battle In Land Of Political Kurukshetra

Assembly polls will be held today in Haryana, where the BJP is seeking a second term in power and hopes for an easy victory. The BJP is locked in contest with the Congress and Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party for the 90 assembly seats. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has set a target of 75 of 90 assembly seats. Last time, the BJP won 48 seats, the Congress 17.

The Dushyant Chautala-led JJP, a breakaway faction of Ajit Singh's Indian National Lok Dal, is hoping for an improvement in its prospects following its poor show in the Lok Sabha elections. The party was formed after a feud in the Chautala clan in December.

Here are the live updates on Haryana Assembly Elections: