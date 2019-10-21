Haryana Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi Says This Leader Is 'The Most Honest Man In The BJP'

Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video of Haryana MLA Bakshish Singh Virk.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today took a pot-shot at the BJP over one of its candidates in Haryana declaring that no matter what button is pressed on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)s, every vote will go to the ruling party. The "most honest man in the BJP", Rahul Gandhi tweeted on MLA Bakshish Singh Virk, who has been served notice by the Election Commission for his controversial comment.

As voting took place in Haryana for assembly elections, the former Congress president tweeted his jibe along with a video of Mr Virk speaking at a public meeting in Haryana's Assandh constituency, where he is contesting.

"Whoever you vote for, we will get to know. Don't think we won't know. We deliberately don't tell you, but if we want, we can find out. Because Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is intelligent. Manoharlal (Chief Minister ML Khattar) is intelligent," the politician is heard saying in a video widely circulated online. The video appeared to have been taken recently during his campaign.

After devoting much of his speech to what appears to be a warning, Mr Virk apparently resorts to claiming that the EVMs are manipulated. "You may vote for whoever you want, your vote will go to the kamal (lotus, BJP's poll symbol) only. Press any button, the vote will go to BJP. We have fixed a purja (part) in the EVM machines," the MLA declares, getting many laughs from his audience.

On Sunday, the Election Commission issued Mr Virk a show-cause notice and appointed a special observer to the constituency to take "corrective action".

Mr Virk claimed that "a fake video had been made viral" and denied making any comment on EVMs.

"Some mediaperson has done this act and twisted the entire thing. I respect the Election Commission and have faith in EVMs. I never said anything about the voting machines. There is no truth in the allegations...it is a conspiracy to defame me and my party," said the MLA.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

