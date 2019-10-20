Haryana Elections 2019: Election Body Notice To Haryana BJP Candidate Over Alleged EVM Comment

Haryana BJP MLA Bakshish Singh Virk has been sent a notice by Election Commission

A video of the ruling BJP's candidate from Haryana's Assandh purportedly making controversial remarks about electronic voting machines (EVMs) has emerged on social media a day before polling day in Haryana. The Election Commission has sent him a notice and appointed a special observer to the constituency to take "corrective action".

In the video, BJP candidate and MLA Bakshish Singh Virk purportedly said that no matter which button is pressed on the EVM, the vote would go to the BJP. He later said it was a "fake video" and a conspiracy by his rivals to defame him and his party.

An statement by the EC on Sunday said former deputy election commissioner Vinod Zutshi is being sent to Assandh constituency in Karnal "in light of the video circulating in social media".

"Zutshi has been requested to proceed immediately to the constituency to take necessary corrective action and ensure free, fair and peaceful election," the EC said.

"After the video circulated on social media, the Election Commission took cognisance and issued a show cause notice to Virk," Haryana Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said on phone.

In the video, Mr Virk also purportedly tells a small gathering of his supporters, "We will come to know who has voted for whom, there should be no misconception about this."

Mr Virk said he never said anything about EVMs. "A fake video has been made viral. Some mediapersons have done this act and twisted the entire thing. I respect the Election Commission and have faith in EVMs. I never said anything about the voting machines," he said.

"There is no truth in the allegations which are being levelled. It is a conspiracy to defame me and my party," he said.

